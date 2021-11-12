Orlando Bloom Has a Strong Reaction After Katy Perry Dyes Her Hair Black

Orlando Bloom is a big fan of Katy Perry’s new dark hair. The pop star, 37, recently returned her hair to its signature jet-black color while presenting at the CMA Awards this week, and her fiancé is thrilled. In an Instagram post announcing the big move from blonde to black, Perry wrote, “I think it’s time to give them everything they want.” The look garnered plenty of fervent comments, including one from Bloom. “Finally,” he wrote, adding a heart emoji.

“It’s giving LEGACY elegance,” one Katy Cat wrote. “We are back baby!!!” someone else commented. “BLACK HAIR IS BACK,” another chimed in. “We are back bestie!!!” another fan wrote. Some of Perry’s famous friends also chimed in, with Karlie Kloss leaving a series of fire emojis, Ferras writing, “Yeah we want it. Give it to us,” and Erin Foster writing, “Yesss I want it.”

In one behind-the-scenes video included in that post, Perry’s hairstylist Rick Henry can be seen applying the dark color. “Yes…. We took her dark!” Henry captioned his own post of the look. Perry’s first hairdo with the new color was a high topknot, paired with a caramel-colored leather Vivienne Westwood dress she donned while presenting at the CMAs alongside her American Idol co-judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

It sounds like Perry’s been toying with the idea of going dark for a while now, having shared a video on Instagram earlier this month with blonde hair and brown hair. She captioned the clip, “Choose ur player. What color would you choose?” The comments section of that post have since racked up close to 10,000 comments. “Bring the long black har back please,” one fan wrote. “Another said, “You with black hair is everything.” Someone else simply wrote, “Every color suits you.”

Perry and Bloom celebrated the first birthday of their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August. The two have been engaged since Valentine’s Day 2019, having initially had plans to marry in December of that year but ultimately postponing the wedding twice — first due to venue issues and then again due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some fans think they may have secretly married out of the public eye.