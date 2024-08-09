The couple tied the knot in front of 115 guests at the Orangery, Maidstone Kent, England 'after 9 years building our life together.'

Congratulations are in order for singer Red and musician Mark Angels! The couple are officially married after they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Orangery, Maidstone Kent, England on Wednesday, July 17, Red calling it "the best day of my life" and "the wedding I've dreamed of since I was a little girl."

"After 9 years building our life together I married my best friend," Red, who has collaborated with musicians like Diana Ross, Ed Sheeran, Alicia Keys, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Andrea Bocelli, captioned a teaser video from their wedding day. "I've watched this teaser over and over again and completely lost for words. I thought i couldn't cry any more but this is just magical."

After first connecting when Red "came across one of Mark's YouTube videos many years ago and was drawn to his voice and charisma," the couple told PEOPLE, Red and Angel were "put in touch" through a mutual friend. The pair "bonded instantly over our love for R&B music and our drive to be successful" and "became inseparable best friends for two years before the inevitable attraction started to blossom."

After getting engaged "in Mark's homeland – The Philippine," the musicians got busy with wedding plan. According to Red, the main goal for their wedding day "was "creating memories with our loved ones," something that prompted them to book a 9-bedroom mansion in the Kent countryside for a welcome brunch pool party. A day later, the couple exchanged vows in front of 115 guests at the Orangery, a venue they chose because it "shared similarities of my fiancé's culture as well as our British roots." The couple continued to pay homage to their heritage with a bagpiper at their ceremony, Red noting that it "was something we both felt strongly about, bringing our Scottish heritage to the ceremony was a must-have."

For the big day, Red wore a "fairytale dream come true" gown designed by Eleganza Sposa that featured "an extravagant train fit for a princess, Swarovski crystal veil and belt to match." She walked down the aisle to "a string quartet headed by our friend Olivia," who prepared "bespoke arrangements" of the couple's "favorite songs to walk down the aisle to and entertain our guests." For his wedding day attire, Angels wore a Scottish national kilt.

After the ceremony, the couple celebrated their nuptials with guests, with Red swapping her wedding gown for a second gown designed by Sposa that channeled "old Hollywood glam" and featured "a short gold structured mini dress with feathers, pearl embellishment and opera gloves for drama."

Reflecting on the day, Red said. "Our wedding can only be described as a movie. With twists and turns, but always ending in pure bliss and euphoria. And of course, a partner for life who I can grow old with and relive every moment with."