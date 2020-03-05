Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Reportedly Postponing Japan Wedding Due to Coronavirus

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom‘s wedding seemed to be moving full steam ahead, especially following Perry’s dramatic pregnancy reveal in her “Never Worn White” music video. The couple planned to get married in Japan this summer, but it has been postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading. There are more than 1,000 cases of coronavirus in Japan, but officials fear the real number could be much higher.

“It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant,” a source close to Perry and Bloom told PEOPLE. “They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus.”

Perry revealed she and Bloom are expecting their first child together in the music video for “Never Worn White,” released late Thursday. This will be Perry’s first child, while Bloom shares 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

“There’s a lot that will be happening this summer,” Perry said in an Instagram Live video after the single was released. “Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for.”

Perry said her upcoming album release and her child’s birth is a “double wammy, a two-for.”

“I’m excited, we’re excited and we’re happy — and it’s probably the longest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” she said. “I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that’s how I speak to you.”

The “Dark Horse” singer went on to spill details on writing the song, which she dedicated to Bloom.

“I’m sure you can tell who it’s about,” she told fans. “I remember I wrote it in Santa Barbara … the intro for the song is the Wedding March. It’s a very, very old song that people use before they walk down the aisle. I used the beginning of it as kind of the intro to set up the song and then it kind of all came out of me.”

“So, I wrote it and it’s a love song,” Perry explained. “It’s a super vulnerable song for me to put out there because it’s about surrendering to love and all that you go through when you’re about to really commit to someone and all the highs and lows and the good, the bad and the fear … when you’re about to commit to someone, sometimes you can feel really scared about it and it’s a big decision, so you have to really fight through that.”

Perry also told fans the song’s title was factually correct, even though she was previously married to comedian Russell Brand. When they married in India in 2010, Perry said she did not wear white.

“And the truth is I have never worn white because last time, 10 years ago, I wore dove gray,” she said. “So, let’s just say it’s gonna be my first time wearing white.”

Bloom, 43, and Perry, 35, got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019 and had plans to marry before the end of last year. However, due to their busy schedules, it was postponed. Before the official pregnancy reveal, a source told Page Six the couple was ready to tie the knot in Japan in June.

Japan’s response to the coronavirus has come under criticism, specifically due to its handling of the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama Bay. The official total of cases as of Thursday is 1,023, with 706 from the cruise ship alone. Masahiro Kami, the executive director of Japan’s Medical Governance Research Institute, told CNN that number could be much higher, as other patients remain undiagnosed.

In the U.S., California’s first death from the virus was confirmed Wednesday, reports NBC News. The death toll in Washington state climbed to 10. Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has already passed an $8 billion emergency funding bill to handle the crisis.

