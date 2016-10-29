Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s Halloween Transformation Into the Clintons Is Amazing

A photo posted by @z1079 (@z1079) on Oct 29, 2016 at 8:15am PDT

Halloween hasn’t even arrived yet, but we already know who won Hollywood’s costume contest.

With the help of wigs, prosthetics and even a fake secret service detail, power couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom fully transformed into Hillary and Bill Clinton for Kate Hudson’s Halloween party on Friday night, E! News reports.

Perry posted a photo of her team of professionals getting her into character before the party.

“Having a little pre party before I take office,” she quipped. “#IMWITHME Cheers to @svedkavoda #howtosvedka @hillaryclinton.”

Politics aside, Perry and Bloom definitely committed to their characters! What are you dressing up as this holiday, Womanistas?