Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten Make Red Carpet Debut

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III have made their red carpet debut! Thursday night, the couple attended the Moth Ball's 25th Anniversary Gala at Spring Studios in New York City, their first public outing as a couple.

Wooden, 33, and Holmes, 43, fueled romance rumors when they were spotted out together with the Dawson's Creek star's mom last month in New York City. They were together on May 26 to enjoy the Moth Ball, which honored former Talking Heads musician David Byrne.

This is Holmes' first public relationship since her split from chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. in May 2021. Early September 2020, the pair were spotted on a date at Emilio's Ballato, his N.Y.C. family restaurant. "They split several weeks ago. There was no drama," a source told People in May 2021 after their breakup.

Page Six reported that Holmes called it quits with the celebrity restaurateur despite their chemistry. "Katie has a lot of big priorities in her life," one source said."She's a single mom, her daughter [Suri] always comes first, and things were moving very fast," the insider added.

Her previous relationships included six years with Jamie Foxx and marriage to Tom Cruise from 2006 until 2012. She and Cruise share a 16-year-old daughter, Suri. Wooten currently plays bass in Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway and recently at Coachella with Carly Rae Jepsen.

He was also nominated for a Grammy Award and serves as an adjunct instructor at NYU Tisch School of the Arts. According to a source who spoke to People in April, "He's an amazing guy, very kind, super talented, and just an all-around cool guy."

"He's a highly accomplished bassist and musician and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come," the insider added. Additionally, a source has told E! News that Holmes is keen on getting to know Wooten better and "seeing where it goes."They know some of the same people who connected them, and so far, it's working well," the source told the outlet. "Katie is excited about seeing someone and is very happy. It's new, but it's going well. She enjoys having someone in her life, and he is very kind and good to her."