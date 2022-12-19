Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Reportedly Break Up

Katie Holmes is a single woman once more. Us Weekly reported that Holmes and her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten III, have broken up. The pair reportedly went their separate ways after eight months of dating.

An insider said that Holmes and Wooten's relationship recently came to an end. They told Us Weekly, "Katie and Bobby broke up last week, she's no longer [talking] about him to his friends. They just didn't work out together for the long run." Wooten and Holmes first sparked dating rumors in April when they were seen kissing and holding hands in New York City. At the time, they were also seen greeting Holmes' mother, Kathy Holmes, in the Big Apple. A source said about Holmes' beau, "He's an amazing guy, very kind, super talented and just an all-around cool guy. He's a highly accomplished bassist and musician and is as chill and brilliant and funny as they come."

A month after they were first linked together, they made their red carpet debut at The Moth's 25th Anniversary Gala, The Silver Ball. While at the event, Wooten opened up about attending with Holmes by his side. He said that he was "happy" to have the Batman Begins star as his date, and added about the gala, "I'm so excited to be here for [honoree] David [Byrne]. He's impacted my life like crazy so it's quite easy to speak on everything he's done for me." Holmes and Wooten later attended the premiere of her film, Alone Together, at the Tribeca Film Festival in June. After only a few months of dating, they took the next step in their relationship when Holmes met Wooten's family.

Holmes attended the wedding of one of Wooten's good friends as his plus-one. During the wedding, the actor was able to meet several of his family members, with a source saying about the nuptials, "Katie spent time with Bobby's family, who really liked her. Katie was very unassuming and kind to everyone." She was seen snapping photos of Wooten, who was the groom's best man, as he walked down the aisle. The insider added, "Whenever they would go without seeing each other, they would kiss and be very happy to be together again. Katie and Bobby were very affectionate with each other at all times; they looked very in love and didn't care who saw." Alas, their relationship wasn't meant to be, as Holmes and Wooten split after eight months of dating.