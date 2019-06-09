Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Wedding Dress Revealed After She Ties the Knot With Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger finally tied the knot this past weekend in California surrounded by family and close friends, and now fans are getting their first official glimpse of the blushing bride’s scene-stealing gown.

Donning a gorgeous strapless gown for the intimate ceremony at San Ysdiro Ranch in Santa Barbara, the dreamy dress featured a fitted lace bodice with a sweetheart neckline, a delicate veil that highlighted her golden brown tresses and a dramatic train that paparazzi photos earlier revealed took up an entire golf cart. Letting the gown really speak for her specific style too, Schwarzenegger tied the look together with minimal jewelry and platform heels.

In the first photo shared by both Pratt and Schwarzenegger to their official Instagram accounts, the newly married couple revealed Giorgio Armani designed their attire for their big day.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us, and grateful to Mr Giorgio Armani, who created a once in a lifetime dress for me to wear, and for Chris, the perfect suit.”

The 29-year-old added that the day after, the two are “feel nothing but blessed.”

Fans and celebrity friends of the couple weighed in on the dress, admitting it was one of the most “beautiful” they had seen this past season.

E! News reporter, Jason Kennedy and his wife, journalist and author, Lauren Scruggs, who are also notably friends with the couple, took to the comments section to congratulate the newlyweds with Scruggs calling Schwarzenegger “the most beautiful bride.”

Emily Schuman of Cupcakes and Cashmere added: “You look flawless, but more importantly, so very happy! Congratulations, you two!”

Designer and co-founder of Summer Fridays, Marianna Hewitt called the author and social influencer a “beautiful bride.”

Makeup artist, Liz Castellanos, who has worked with Schwarzenegger in the past also shared her congratulations. “Such a stunning bride. You two are the perfect pair!” she wrote. “Love you Putacio.”

This is the first marriage for Schwarzenegger and second for Pratt, who was previously married to actress, Anna Faris up until 2017. The two share a son, 6-year-old Jack.

