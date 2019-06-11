Katherine Schwarzenegger ‘Emotional’ While Settling Into Wedded Role With Husband Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is enjoying life married to Jurassic World star Chris Pratt and is still “feeling emotional” after their wedding Saturday.

“She’s still feeling emotional and overwhelmed by the weekend, in a good way,” a source told PEOPLE Monday. “She loves saying ‘husband’… She can’t believe how much her life has changed since meeting Chris.”

The insider continued, “He was very clear with his intentions from the start and she has never felt so loved and safe. They both feel so blessed to have found each other.”

The couple started dating in summer 2018. They were reportedly introduced by Schwarzenegger’s mother, journalist Maria Shiver. A source told PEOPLE in June 2018 that Schriver “helped set them up.”

After the couple announced their engagement in January, Shriver appeared on The Today Show to reveal just how happy Schwarzenegger was.

“She’s super happy — and gave me very strict instructions not to talk about it. She said, ‘It’s not your moment.’ I’m like, ‘I’m clear.’ I gave her that line,” Shriver said at the time. “No one wants to hear from me. It’s not my moment. I know nothing, I say nothing. She wants to have her moment.”

Schwarzenegger, whose father is actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Pratt married on Saturday at the San Ysidro Ranch resort in Montecito, California. A source told PEOPLE that Schwarzenegger’s parents and siblings were there, as was Pratt’s 6-year-old son with ex-wife Anna Faris, Jack.

During the reception, Pratt delivered a speech, thanking guests for joining them to celebrate, PEOPLE‘s source said. Some of the songs played at the wedding included Bruno Mars’ hits “24K Magic” and “Uptown Funk,” Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin.’”

On Sunday morning, Pratt shared a beautiful photo from the wedding, showing off Schwarzenegger’s Giorgio Armani dress.

“Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love,” Pratt wrote in the caption. “It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star continued, “We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed.”

This is 29-year-old Schwarzenegger’s first marriage. Pratt, 39, was married to Faris from 2009 to 2017, and their divorce was finalized last year.

Photo credit: Instagram/Chris Pratt