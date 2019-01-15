Katherine Schwarzenegger Breaks Silence on Chris Pratt Engagement After Being Seen out With New Ring

Chris Pratt announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger on Monday morning, and Schwarzenegger has now broken her silence about the happy news, sharing a post to Instagram referencing the engagement.

The 29-year-old posted a photo of the two embracing that Pratt had previously posted, her ring clearly visible in the shot.

“My sweet love. Wouldn’t want to live this life with anyone but you,” she wrote along with heart and ring emojis.

When Pratt had posted the photo, he wrote, “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger reportedly began dating around June 2018 after being set up by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver. The couple officially confirmed their relationship on Instagram in December 2018 when Pratt posted a collage of photos of Schwarzenegger to celebrate her birthday.

In September, a source told PEOPLE that things were getting serious between the pair and that a proposal wouldn’t be totally out of left field.

“They’re such a great fit together,” the source said. “It’s only been a few months but Chris and Katherine are both very serious about the relationship and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if they got engaged sooner rather than later. Katherine has spent time with Chris’ family and they all love her too. She fits in really well with them and vice versa.”

When Pratt did propose, he reportedly did so in classic fashion, making a speech to his bride-to-be before popping the question.

“Chris was very sweet when he proposed to Katherine, as he had a romantic speech prepared explaining how important she was to him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Katherine complements Chris and is very good for him.”

Schwarzenegger will now become stepmom to Pratt’s son, Jack, who he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. The source told ET that Faris and Schwarzenegger have met, even double-dating to take Jack trick-or-treating on Halloween, and that the two women get along.

“Anna and Katherine have met a few times and get along and that was very important to Chris,” the source said. “Anna is excited for Chris and Katherine and above all is happy Chris is with someone who loves Jack like their own. The couple got engaged quick but everyone around them saw it coming. They really are a great couple that have a solid foundation. Chris had the approval of the family and everyone is excited for their union.”

