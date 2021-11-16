How Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Relationship Seems to Be Holding up After 10 Years Together

It has now been more than 10 years since Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot at London’s Westminster Abbey in a royal wedding that drew audiences from across the globe. Now a decade into their marriage and proud parents to three young royals, the Cambridges’ relationship is as strong as ever, according to photographer Chris Floyd, who was responsible for capturing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s﻿ 10th anniversary photoshoot back in April.

Opening up to Us Weekly about the “whirlwind day” and his impression of the royal couple, Floyd said William and Middleton are “just like any married couples.” To capture the images marking their relationship milestone, Floyd said he encouraged the couple to “just be the couple that you are with each other and forget that I’m here. And just forget about me.” What resulted was an impression that they “seemed to just love being very happy in each other’s company.”

The royal couple shared those images back on April 29 of this year when they marked their 10th wedding anniversary. Snapped at Kensington Palace, the first photo showed William, wearing a blue sweater and navy pants, gazing adoringly at his wife, who wore a blue patterned wrap dress. A second image showed Middleton resting her head on her husband’s shoulder as the two laughed.

William and Middleton met in college as students at the University of St. Andrew’s in Scotland and were together for six years with a brief break in 2007 before becoming engaged in 2010. Reflecting on their relationship in their engagement interview, William that when he first met Middleton, he “knew there was something very special about her. I knew there was possibly something that I wanted to explore there. We ended up being friends for a while, and that just sort of was a good foundation. Because I do generally believe now that being friends with one another is a massive advantage. And it just went from there.”

The couple married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011, in a ceremony that was watched by millions of people around the world. In the years since, William and Middleton have welcomed three children together — 8-year-old Prince George, who is third in line to the throne behind his father and grandfather, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3.