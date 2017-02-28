Kate Hudson’s Ex Husband Chris Robinson Challenges His Custody Agreement Over Their 12-Year-Old Son

Kate Hudson‘s ex-husband Chris Robinson has filed to re-open the former couple’s custody agreement over their 12-year-old son Ryder.

Hudson and Robinson got divorced in 2007 after seven years of marriage and settled a joint custody agreement at the time, E! News reports.

Now, The Black Crowes singer is looking for the court to re-evaluate the agreement. He filed documents in California’s Superior Court with his name as the petitioner and Hudson as the respondent.

According to the documents, they have both agreed to have an evaluator perform a child custody evaluation, issue a written report and make recommendations for a new parenting plan. The plan will address legal and physical custody of Ryder and detail visitation orders.

The evaluator will also have access to doctor-patient and psychotherapist-patient privilege during the evaluation process for Hudson, Robinson and Ryder.

Both parents and Ryder may have to submit drug and alcohol testing and psychological testing if the evaluator deems it appropriate.

Hudson is responsible for paying the $7,500 fee for the evaluation.

