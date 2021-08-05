Kate Bosworth Announces Separation From Husband Michael Polish After 7 Years of Marriage

✖

Kate Bosworth and her husband Michael Polish have separated after seven years of marriage. The actress made the announcement on Instagram on Thursday, sharing that she and her filmmaker husband share much love for each other, though their journey together has come to a close. "The beginning is often the best part of love. Fireworks, magnets, rebellion — the attraction. The onset signals a wide open expanse of possibility," she began. "Split a burger with someone when you are falling in love, and you can die happily knowing this is your last meal. Buy a bottle of whiskey and share shots, pour me a waterfall. Play that perfect song on the jukebox and dance with someone you have known your whole life, though you met minutes ago." The couple met when he directed her in the 2011 movie Big Sur and quickly went on to get married in 2013 in an outdoor ceremony at The Ranch in Rock Creek in Philipsburg, Montana.

"Inherently we fear an ending. To lose what you have because you got what you wanted. To be attached to the expectation of the outcome. The great Unknown," the 38-year-old actress added. "What if we chose not to fear but instead, to love. If that most delicate and vulnerable last flicker to the flame became another type of furnace entirely. Perhaps this will sound strange to some, romantic to others. To us: this is truth."

Bosworth powered on in the moving announcement, declaring that their two "hearts are full, as we have never been so enamored and deeply grateful for one another as we do in this decision to separate." She continued: "We hold hands as tightly today as we entangled fingers on our wedding day. Our eyes look more deeply into one another, with more courage now. In the process of letting go, we have come to acknowledge that our love will never end," she continued. "The connection does not simply disappear. The love deepens, the heart expands."

"We know the 4 am calls are coming. Songs will be exchanged to communicate only what songs can do. We laugh as we plan for our next movie together and are excited to share our latest collaboration. We believe the most epic love stories are those which transcend expectation," she wrote. "Our greatest honor has been to experience love like this, and to continue to marvel at the beauty of love's evolution," she noted. "What happens when we reach the end of something and realize … we are just at the beginning."