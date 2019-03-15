Kate Beckinsale Shares Story About Recent Bad Date at Disneyland

Kate Beckinsale sounds like she’s scarred from her Disneyland date after she didn’t receive the compliment she thought she deserved.

After her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, her fellow late-night guest and This Is Us star, Milo Ventimiliga, admitted that he threw down at Disneyland back in his day. It was a spot to not only pick up girls, but take them on dates. However, Beckinsale may beg to differ after she visited the home of Mickey Mouse and quickly realized that place wasn’t so magical after all — in regards to men of course.

“There was some sort of argument about he didn’t think I looked cute in the ears … He didn’t compliment me enough [on my Minnie Mouse ears],” she admitted. “So it was done. I was out. I was over it.”

“If you’re going to go through the trouble of buying and wearing ears,” she continued. “The person should be freaking out, especially if you’re over 40 because it’s a commitment. I was super offended.”

It sounds like all she was trying to do was live her best life at the safest place adults can act like kids again and not be judged, and she wasn’t being fully supported — who could blame her.

That relationship may not have worked out for the actress but she seems to be going strong with Ariana Grande’s ex-boyfriend and SNL star, Pete Davidson. A lot of people seem to be fascinated with their age difference, even though it doesn’t seem to bother either one of them.

In a recent SNL skit, Davidson poked fun at it by claiming to be “new” at the age difference thing and suggested those interested go elsewhere with their questions.

“It doesn’t really bother us, but then again I’m not to this,” he said. “So if you have questions about a relationship with a big age difference, just ask Leonardo DiCaprio, Jason Statham, Michael Douglas, Richard Gere, Jeff Goldblum, Scott Disick, Dane Cook, Derek Jeter, Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee, Alec Baldwin, Sean Penn and whoever the president of France is.”

“Mel Gibson, Billy Joel, Mick Jagger, Sylvester Stallone, Eddie Murphy, Kelsey Grammer,” he continued. “Larry King, Larry King, Larry King, Rod Stewart and Donald Trump.”

His point may be valid, but that still doesn’t deter fans — and yes, haters — from raising concern. Beckinsale has even clapped back at a few snarky comments and funny memes.

Whether people like it or not, the two seem to be into each other with all of their PDA.