Tour the $3.6M Bachelor Pad Kanye West Called Home Before He Married Kim Kardashian
West developed his taste and design skills on his own home before helping design the house that he and Kardashian lived in during their marriage.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's massive Calabasas home became infamous during their marriage, but fans may not realize how much it was influenced by West's bachelor pad before that. West moved to California in 2003 when he was just starting to find success in mainstream music, and he helped design his own house in the Hollywood Hills. When that home went up for sale recently, the listing photos were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to take a tour.
West has an affinity for "brutalist architecture" – lots of concrete and cement, unfinished surfaces and an almost megalithic appearance. That aesthetic defined the home that he and Kardashian once shared, but he also incorporated into his house in 2003 as well. He reportedly paid $1.75 million to build the house and it was listed with a $3.699 million asking price in 2021.
West's former bachelor pad boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light, with a view of the ocean and the city from every single room. It has smooth Venetian plaster for a formal look, but does not spare any creature comforts either. It also has ample outdoor space for hosting parties or just enjoying the southern California climate.
West's former house is for sale now, while the rapper himself is more focused on his recently acquired $57 million Malibu beach house. Scroll down for pictures of West's first home in Hollywood.
Living Space
West's home was designed with comfort and formality in perfect balance. The space has a naturally regal air to it, though it is still clearly a place where someone like West could spend a lot of time working or relaxing.
Views
On one side, West's former home faced Los Angeles, while the other faced the Pacific Ocean. The city skyline makes a marvelous backdrop from either a veranda or from the rooms behind it.
Theater
The house also includes a "media room" with a projector and ample seating for a large crowd.
Lighting
Even in the home theater, the prioritization of natural lighting is clear, but black-out shades make for the best of both worlds.
Veranda
Outside, West's old home boasts a spacious veranda with room for a full-on dinner party and then some. The flooring is covered in terf to mimic the soft feel of grass beneath the feet.
Covered
The veranda is mostly open to the clear SoCal skies, but there are awnings in some places to protect against the elements when needed.
Privacy
The veranda is encircled with railings, providing both safety and privacy for a high-profile resident like West. It's not exactly clear how far this oasis is from the street below.
Bird's Eye View
Finally, this photo shows just how far one can see from the veranda of West's old home. The property is for sale now, and you can find more details about the listing at TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.