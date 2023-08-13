Tour the $3.6M Bachelor Pad Kanye West Called Home Before He Married Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's massive Calabasas home became infamous during their marriage, but fans may not realize how much it was influenced by West's bachelor pad before that. West moved to California in 2003 when he was just starting to find success in mainstream music, and he helped design his own house in the Hollywood Hills. When that home went up for sale recently, the listing photos were published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, giving fans a chance to take a tour.

West has an affinity for "brutalist architecture" – lots of concrete and cement, unfinished surfaces and an almost megalithic appearance. That aesthetic defined the home that he and Kardashian once shared, but he also incorporated into his house in 2003 as well. He reportedly paid $1.75 million to build the house and it was listed with a $3.699 million asking price in 2021.

West's former bachelor pad boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light, with a view of the ocean and the city from every single room. It has smooth Venetian plaster for a formal look, but does not spare any creature comforts either. It also has ample outdoor space for hosting parties or just enjoying the southern California climate.

West's former house is for sale now, while the rapper himself is more focused on his recently acquired $57 million Malibu beach house. Scroll down for pictures of West's first home in Hollywood.