Kaley Cuoco Talks Plastic Surgery and Possible Remarriage

Kaley Cuoco has never been one to shy away from personal questions, and she’s opening up about everything from plastic surgery to starting a family in the December issue of Women’s Health, Entertainment Tonight reports.

“Years ago I had my nose done,” Cuoco revealed. “And my boobs — best thing I ever did. Recently, I had a filler in a line in my neck I’ve had since I was 12. As much as you want to love your inner self… I’m sorry, you also want to look good.”

“I don’t think you should do it for a man or anyone else,” she added. “But if it makes you feel confident, that’s amazing.”

Cuoco is also an avid fan of exercise, and revealed that getting her sweat on helped her get through her divorce from ex-husband Ryan Sweeting last year.

“I’ve cried numerous times in yoga,” she admitted. “The best part is, I’m sweating so bad no one can tell.”

Cuoco, an avid equestrian, also sought comfort from her horse.

“For a month straight I would talk to my horse and just bawl,” she recalled. “Finally, I went out and the crying didn’t come. I was like, I think I actually got through this.”

Speaking of horses, Cuoco revealed that she met her current boyfriend, Karl Cook, at a horse show.

“Literally, we bumped arms at a horse show,” she said. “We each said, ‘Oh, I’m sorry’ — and everything changed. I looked at him and he looked at me…”

As for whether she’ll ever remarry, Cuoco said she would “absolutely” consider tying the knot again. She also revealed that she’s even thinking about starting a family, saying, “I’m meant to be a mom.”