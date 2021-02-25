Kaley Cuoco Opens up About Abbreviated Marriage to Ryan Sweeting: 'We Got Married in, Like, 6 Seconds'

✖

Kaley Cuoco can hardly recall what her life was life before The Big Bang Theory, and that includes her whirlwind first marriage to Ryan Sweeting. In a new interview with Variety, the actress, now 35, looked back on how her life changed since started playing Penny on the hit CBS sitcom when she was just 21, from her career path to her love life. "Oh, my God, I don’t remember my life before this show!" she joked to the outlet.

Looking back, Cuoco recalled going through her divorce from Sweeting on the show, joking, "We got married in, like, six seconds." The Flight Attendant star and former pro tennis player married on Dec. 31, 2013 after three months of dating and split in September 2015 after just 21 months of marriage. Cuoco would go on to marry husband Karl Cook in June 2018, to whom she paid loving tribute on Valentine's Day.

"Happy 5 years to the weirdest person I know!" Cuoco wrote on Instagram at the time. "I don’t remember a moment before you entered my life.. what a boring life that must have been! I love you [Karl Cook]!" Big Bang Theory co-star and former boyfriend Johnny Galecki playfully commented on the post, "Um," joking about their own relationship not making the cut.

Even after breaking up following a two-year relationship, Galecki and Cuoco have remained close, with the actress telling Dax Shepard in a November 2020 episode of Armchair Expert that they "just fell mad for each other" for two years before splitting. "Luckily, Johnny and I came out of it so brilliantly and we’re closer today than we ever were," she added at the time.

Cuoco shared with Variety in the new profile that she and Galecki talked a lot about if they wanted to come back for a 13th season of Big Bang Theory before co-star Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon, ultimately said, "I don't think I can continue on.'" Cuoco remembered of hearing the news, "I was so shocked that I was literally like, 'Continue on with what?' Like, I didn't even know what he was talking about." Feeling "blown away" and 'in a state of shock," Cuoco admitted there were "questions and tears" before a consensus was reached to end the show. "It was a feel-good silly show, and these guys really were the heart of it," Cuoco said of her time on the award-winning series. "They made the nerd thing cool and popular and sexy and fun. It was silly and people loved it. And I really loved my time on it."