Kaley Cuoco Adopts New Member of the Family in Wake of Divorce

Actress Kaley Cuoco is a new mom, of sorts. The Flight Attendant star, 35, revealed that she’s the proud parents of a baby rooster Mini Cooper. Cuoco shared the news in an Instagram post to her 7 million followers. “Welcome to your new life Mini Coop! We rescued a baby mini rooster and I’m completely in [heart emoji],” Cuoco captioned a post in part. “Thank you @lancasteranimalslaco @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for taking such good care of him!”

The funny girl also shared a video of the rooster appearing to be fitting in right with his new home and family. Cooper was perched on the edge of a dog bed with a stuffed unicorn.

Rita Blackwell, an employee with the Lancaster Animal Care Center in LA, thanked Cuoco in an Instagram post. “Thank you @kaleycuoco for adopting the teeniest, tiniest little rooster there ever was #seenequalssaved.”

“Mini Cooper was adored at the Lancaster Animal Care Cemter [sic] @lancasteranimalslaco and would often spend time in the offices with staff while they worked!” Blackwell added to the post. “Everyone came out to say goodbye and send him on his way – they even packed up his favorite toy to go home with. Happy new life, cherished and adored, with a family of littles.”

The adoption comes just months after Cuoco filed for divorce from Karl Cook. In a joint statement regarding their split, the two insisted there is “no anger or animosity” between them. The statement continued, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” People Magazine reports.

She previously told the outlet that her and her ex, an equestrian, bonded over their mutual love of animals. “I was already involved with horses, then we happened to meet at a horse show,” she said.

“It was totally meant to be. We were pretty much a good match from the beginning,” she added. “We share so much love for animals — we love horses and we love the sport.”