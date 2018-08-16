Kaitlyn Bristowe Finally Addresses Shawn Booth Breakup Rumors

Despite speculation that they had called off their 3-year engagement, Kaitlyn Bristowe reassured Bachelor Nation Thursday that she and Shawn Booth were still “110 percent committed to each other.”

The 33-year-old former Bachelorette addressed rumors of their split on her Off the Vine podcast, saying that just because the two have been spending time apart recently, doesn’t mean they are no longer together. Bristowe has been spending time in her native Canada, while Booth has been working at his Nashville-based gym.

“So here’s the truth. I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love,” she said. “Family is so important to me. Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first.”

She continued: “Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s gonna have to be there for months. … We are both so busy, and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart.”

Despite spending time apart, Bristowe assured the two are still on the road to marriage. The couple first met and got engaged on Season 11 of The Bachelorette in 2015 and has been together ever since.

“You are both always away, you’re exhausted at the end of the day, sometimes the relationship isn’t being put first, but does that mean you call it quits? No. You love the s— out of each other and you work through it — and yourselves to be better. And you know that times aren’t always going to be smooth sailing,” she said. “You just have to get through those hurdles and enjoy the good times. Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together.”

Bristowe didn’t begrudge her followers for thinking something was up though.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I would have to do this but also I shouldn’t be surprised. I was on a reality show that showed me getting engaged to somebody. [People] will become invested in us and our love story,” she said. “I haven’t been wearing my engagement ring and not even noticing myself people have pointed out that I apparently haven’t been liking his photos on Instagram.”

