Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: How Much Their ‘Cheating Clause’ in Their Prenup Is Worth

Amid the headlines of Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright holding hands during Palmer filming after-hours comes a report from the New York Daily News that says Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel have a high-dollar “no cheat” clause as part of a larger “lifestyle” prenuptial agreement. According to a 2013 report from the news outlet, Timberlake signed an agreement ahead of their 2012 nuptials that would net Biel $500,000 if he is unfaithful to her during their marriage.

That’s not to say that Biel would definitely receive half a million dollars should she ever decide to divorce Timberlake over infidelity. New York attorney Ann-Margaret Carrozza, who has helped craft similar agreements, told the Daily News that “a lot of the clauses are not enforceable in court, but they’re still useful.”

“It’s useful for the couple to discuss goals and it’s more likely to stick,” Carrozza said.

Timberlake and Biel fans have wondered if the reported clause could come into effect amid the drama. It seems fans will never know, as it’s unknown what their contract constitutes as infidelity — especially considering that Timberlake has denied that anything significant happened with Wainwright aside from having a bit too much to drink.

In his apology statement posted to Instagram Wednesday evening, Timberlake wrote that he “displayed a strong lapse in judgement” but maintained that “nothing happened between me and my costar.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he continued. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”

“I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to connoting to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

While many of Timberlake’s fans and Instagram followers have been supportive of him for owning up to his actions, many others took issue with his apology, saying that he was wrong in saying “nothing happened” between him and Wainwright, when there are photos and video of the two of them holding hands. The photos, published by The Sun, show them holding hands underneath a table while sitting on an outdoor balcony at a New Orleans Bar. There’s also a shot of Wainwright’s hand resting on Timberlake’s thigh. Video footage shows Timberlake apparently intoxicated and leaning on a wall for support.