Justin Timberlake Celebrates Jessica Biel’s First Emmy Nomination With Sweet Instagram Snap

Jessica Biel finally earned her first Emmy nomination Thursday, and husband Justin Timberlake celebrated her accomplishment with a sweet Instagram Story post.

Timberlake shared a promotional image from The Sinner, adding three arm-flexing emojis and “Yeeaahhhh.” He also tagged Biel and the show’s Instagram page.

As for Biel, she shared a photo of herself with a glass of champagne. “I’m so blown away by this Emmy nomination that I’m drinking alone. No shame in my champagne game,” she wrote, adding an emoji of glasses toasting.

In The Sinner, Biel starred as Cora Tannetti, a young mother whose life is torn apart after she is seen brutally killing a man on a public beach. She has no idea why she committed the murder, leaving Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) to investigate her past and secrets. Christopher Abbott co-starred as Cora’s husband, Mason.

The Sinner also earned Biel a Golden Globe nomination and the series was up for the Best TV Limited Series or Movie Golden Globe. Biel earned The Sinner‘s only Emmy nomination.

The series, based on the novel by Petra Hammesfarh, was a surprise hit last summer and earned a second season. A trailer for the second season was released last month.

The new episodes will not feature Biel, who will stay on as an executive producer. Pullman returns, alongside Tracy Letts and Carrie Coon.

According to Deadline, season two follows Ambrose back to his hometown in rural New York to investigate another horrific crime involving the murder of an 11-year-old boy. The suspects are his parents, who had no motive. During the investigation, Ambrose learns that his hometown is not as cheery as he thinks.

Coon plays a mysterious woman, whose role in the new mystery is unknown. Letts will star as Ambrose’s childhood friend, who is disappointed in Ambrose’s decision to stay away from home for so long.

“What I can tell you about Season 2 is that we will be sticking true to our thematic ‘whydunit,’ as opposed to a whodunit,” Biel said in an interview with GoldDerby. “And I will always be a part of it in terms of behind the scenes, which I’m so lucky and so thankful for, and we’re still developing and working out how and if I will be involved onscreen. So that’s about all I can say.”

As for Biel and Timberlake, the two have been traveling the world together during his Man of the Woods tour. The two were seen at Wimbledon in London to cheer on Serena Williams and were in Paris last week. The couple have a 3-year-old son, Silas Randall Timberlake.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images