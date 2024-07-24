Justin Long Lovingly Praises Kate Bosworth While Detailing Their 'Pooping the Bed' Story

Actor Justin Long just shared a story about the messier side of marriage. During an appearance on the PIE podcast, Long recounted a trip to Mexico City with his wife, actress Kate Bosworth where he got food poisoning. He said that the harrowing and undignified experience ultimately left him feeling better about his relationship than ever before.

Long told hosts Kurt Sutter and Katey Sagal that he was in bad shape in Mexico City, evening needing medical intervention as he lost too much fluid. He said: "I was hooked up to an IV, and she was having to follow me to the bathroom with the thing. It was like Dumb and Dumber. I was just, like, really comically unloading, and then, at one point that night, I woke up, and... There's no other way to say this. I can't dance around it. I had s- the bed. I had s- the bed, and she was in the bed."

Bosworth's response to this crisis ultimately led Long to his big revelation. He said: "By the end, I was not even thinking about it. She was like two feet away from me with this IV bag and she was holding it so patiently, and she was like: 'Everything's fine.' And I thought about how much I loved her. I was like, 'I just love this person. I'm so grateful to this person.' She was not judging, not making me feel weird, or bad, and I just felt so lucky, you know?"

Of course, Long had to end this hilarious tale on a punchline. He said: "I was s-ing my brains out, and she was looking at me lovingly, and I thought: 'This is really romantic.'" He got a laugh out of Sutter and Sagal, and many listeners judging by the comments.

Long and Bosworth announced their engagement in April of 2023, but the very next month Long referred to as his "now-wife" during another podcast interview. It's unclear when they got married or even when they began dating, though the earlier reports of their relationship popped up in January of 2022. Long famously dated Drew Barrymore from 2007 to 2010, and dated Amanda Seyfried from 2013 to 2015 as well. Bosworth previously dated actor Orlando Bloom from 2002 to 2005, then married director Michael Polish from 2013 to 2021.

The trip to Mexico City Long described was earlier this year, according to a report by PEOPLE. He and Bosworth were acting as ambassadors for a charity called Smile Train, which works on behalf of children with cleft clips and palates. Long told reporters that Bosworth had to pick up a lot of the slack when he got ill, but he was grateful he still got to participate in their planned events.