Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Visit Marriage License Courthouse

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin took a trip to the New York City marriage bureau Thursday, which could be seen as evidence the couple plan to marry sooner than previously thought.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ Bieber and Baldwin were spotted at the courthouse, which issues marriage licenses. They said Bieber was emotional, even crying at one point.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I can’t wait to marry you, baby,” Bieber reportedly said.

It is not clear if Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, did obtain a marriage license, but the singer was overheard telling a court official, “Thanks for keeping this on the DL.” Another person said the court official was a “judge,” which TMZ suggests means they could be married already. However, this could not be confirmed.

Another witness told TMZ they heard the two talking about leaving the U.S.

The marriage bureau visit comes as a surprise since Bieber and Baldwin reportedly do not want to get married until next year. Sources told TMZ in August they were fine with making a commitment to each other and wanted to wait for the wedding.

While Bieber and Baldwin appeared to have a whirlwind romance, the two have known each other for years and were an on-again, off-again couple before getting engaged during a Bahamas trip in July. A source also told Us Weekly in July that the two already have an idea for their wedding, which will be a “private, intimate” event in Bieber’s native Canada. Kim Basinger, Baldwin’s aunt, even said they have a wedding party in mind.

“I think Justin’s a cool guy. I don’t really know him at all, but [Baldwin’s cousin] Ireland does, you know? I think he’s come through a rough road. He’s a really cool kid. I pray for them. I hope they’re cool. I hope they’re happy! It’s wild! I think it’s wild,” Basinger said.

Baldwin later told Australia’s Stellar magazine earlier this month that she is “beyond excited” about the wedding and is getting good at ignoring negative comments about the couple.

“I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life,” she said.

Bieber confirmed his engagement in a long Instagram message a few days after the news broke.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly,” Bieber wrote. “I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else.”

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows