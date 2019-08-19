Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Reportedly Want to Marry in September, Haven’t Picked Date Yet

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin legally tied the knot in a courthouse in New York City last fall, and the date is now seemingly approaching for their official wedding ceremony.

TMZ reports that the couple is preparing for a big celebration in September with close friends and family, and while the date has not been set, sources say Bieber and Baldwin will be sending out invitations next week, marking the fourth time they’ve sent out save the dates.

Since they got married on Sept. 13, 2018, the wedding could also serve as an anniversary party as well as the duo’s official nuptials and a chance for those close to them to celebrate their marriage.

The couple had reportedly planned their big day for earlier this year, but Bieber’s decision to focus on his mental health put the party on hold.

“I got really depressed on tour,” the singer told Vogue earlier this year. “I haven’t talked about this, and I’m still processing so much stuff that I haven’t talked about. I was lonely. I needed some time.”

“Been struggling a lot,” he added in a March Instagram caption. “Just feeling super disconnected and weird.. I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on..”

TMZ‘s sources say that Bieber is now “in a great space both personally and creatively and couldn’t be happier” and that he and Baldwin “are a perfect fit.”

“I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” Baldwin told Vogue. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is. But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone. We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

