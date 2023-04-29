Justin Bieber Struggling With Wife Hailey's Mental Health Battle

Justin Bieber reportedly doesn't like to see his wife, Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), suffering amid her recently disclosed mental health issues. "It breaks Justin's heart to have seen Hailey struggling emotionally the way she has been these past few months," a source told Us Weekly of the singer, 29. "He loves his wife more than anything and knows she has a heart of gold." 26-year-old Hailey posted a video to her Instagram Story on April 19, detailing recent challenges. "I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it's easier than admitting I'm having a hard time," the model wrote. "But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I've ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least. And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you're not alone."It comes after social media users speculated about a feud between her and Justin's ex Selena Gomez earlier this year. A now-deleted TikTok video from January featured Hailey and Kendall Jenner lip-syncing, "And I'm not saying she deserved it, but I'm saying God's timing is always right."

As a result, fans questioned whether the clip was meant to poke fun at Gomez, 30, who received body-shaming comments following an appearance in a swimsuit. After the video was posted, Hailey, who married Justin in 2018, removed it and denied any harmful intent. "I never comment on this type of thing, but we were just having a girls night and did a random TikTok sound for fun," she wrote via Instagram. The rumor of a rift between the two women heightened in February when Gomez, who dated Justin from 2011 to 2018, defended Taylor Swift after a clip resurfaced showing Hailey pretending to gag during a Drop the Mic interview about the pop star, 33."So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented on the video. A month later, she refuted the feud rumors on social media. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," the "Same Old Love" singer wrote in her Instagram Story. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop ."

Hailey Bieber is STILL being harassed by the same group of people who claim they are pro mental health and anti bullying …. She does not deserve any of this. Y’all put so much effort into hurting her over SPECULATIONS made by fans… her hate train is literally for no reason 🫠 pic.twitter.com/chhZiTXJIW — 爪乇ㄥㄖᗪㄚ (@Melaadyy) April 20, 2023

Hailey later publicly thanked the Only Murders in the Building actress for her support. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I," she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together." While Hailey did not disclose the reason for her emotional turmoil in her public post on Wednesday, Justin is by her side no matter what. "Justin knows her truth, and despite what some people may say or think, he knows she only wants the best for people and has the best intentions," the source told Us Weekly. "Justin knows that life is all about the ups and downs, and he knows she'll get through this. But it's been difficult seeing her upset, and all he can do is be by her side and be there for her no matter what."