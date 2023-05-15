Hailey Bieber on Having Baby With Justin Bieber: 'I Get Scared'

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the future of her family with husband Justin Bieber, admitting she wants kids "so bad," but gets "scared" when it comes to one aspect of becoming a mother. The model, 26, spoke candidly to The Sunday Times about her mixed feelings about becoming a mom, laughing as she said, "I literally cry about this all the time."

"I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends," she continued. "I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child." Hailey added, "We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe." Being in the public eye can be devastating at times, Hailey continued, sharing as an example her suffering a mini-stroke in March 2022.

"The day after I was hospitalized, it was on the internet," she said. "I wanted to talk about what happened in my own words because so many people were making assumptions." Hailey added of setting the record straight, "If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."

The Rhode founder previously opened up about her desire to have children eventually in an August 2022 interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying that there's a lot of work that comes with both marriage and kids. "At the end of the day, like, [Justin is] my best friend, but it still does take a lot of work to make it work," she said at the time, adding, "And then I know eventually, when kids come in the picture, that's going to be a whole other season of navigating how to make that work."

In 2020, Justin shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he's willing to have "as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out," adding, "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do. ... I think she wants to have a few." Asked what he and Hailey were waiting for before expanding their family, the singer answered, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think ... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."