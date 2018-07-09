Fans Think They’ve Spotted Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement Ring After Justin Bieber Proposal

Fans think they’ve spotted Hailey Baldwin‘s engagement ring after Justin Bieber proposed to the model this weekend. In photos taken during an outing on their Bahamas vacation, Baldwin, 21, can be seen wearing an engagement-like diamond sparkler on her left ring finger.

See a larger photo of the ring in question here from TMZ.

While Baldwin and Bieber have yet to confirm the happy news, their parents have taken to social media to declare their happiness. Bieber’s father, Jeremy, wrote on Instagram, “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter.” On Twitter, he simply wrote, “The proudest.”

Bieber’s mother, Pattie Mallette, also appeared to reference the engagement on Saturday afternoon. “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” she tweeted.

Baldwin’s dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, celebrated the huge news on Sunday. “Sweet smile on my face ! Me&wife (Kennya) Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB. Let’s all pray for His will to be done, Love you 2 so much !!!”

Hailey Baldwin’s dad tweeted this about Hailey’s and Justin’s engagement and deleted this off Instagram. pic.twitter.com/pB7vJ9npKn — Hailey Baldwin News (@hrbdaily) July 8, 2018

Stephen Baldwin also posted a Bible verse from Ephesians that had to do with husbands loving their wives. The post has since been deleted but was re-shared by other accounts.

News of the engagement first broke Sunday morning. “It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well.”

The couple had previously dated before splitting up in 2016. After the breakup, “we went through a long period of time when we weren’t friends,” Baldwin recently told U.K. newspaper The Times.

“Justin and I were friends for a long time,” she said in the interview. “I met him when I was really young and he was one of my best friends. Everybody knows that at a certain point in time that turned into something else, but that just happens when you’re 18, 19. It was what it was … We didn’t speak for quite some time and there was a lot of weirdness that went on … we’ve moved past that.”

She and Bieber, 24, rekindled their relationship starting in June, fueling rumors they had reconciled as they packed on PDA during trips to Miami, New York City and the Hamptons.

Fans are comparing the quick engagement to that of singer Ariana Grande and comedian Pete Davidson, who also got engaged this summer after just weeks of dating. Grande defended her manager Scooter Braun after a joke implied that he was responsible for both engagements.

“First Ariana get engaged to Pete Davidson and now Justin Bieber to Hailey Baldwin the devil works hard but Scooter Braun works harder,” the tweet read.

“You do realize we are human being who love and have lives… right? And that Scooter is a wonderful human being too who cares first n foremost [about] our health and happiness?” Grande tweeted in a now-deleted response. “Love is lit. S– happens. I hope to god it happens to you too. U deserve it,” she added.