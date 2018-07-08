Justin Bieber’s Engagement to Hailey Baldwin Stuns Social Media

Justin Bieber reportedly got engaged to supermodel Hailey Baldwin. The news caught many of his fans by surprise, and they expressed their shock on social media.

One superfan was clearly disappointed with the engagement.

Me: *goes to every JB concert within 100 miles wears all purple cause he said that’s his favorite color watches Never Say Never enough times to memorize it*

Haily Baldwin: *never done any of that even once*

Justin Bieber: *gets engaged to Haily*

Me: I’M NOT CRYING YOU’RE CRYING pic.twitter.com/wEv6cMw9nL — Deseray💌 (@deseray_c_h) July 8, 2018

“Ok so first we have Ariana Grande and her boo Pete Davidson getting engaged and now Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin?? Dang who’s next,” added another.

Ok so first we have Ariana Grande and her boo Pete Davidson getting engaged and now Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin ??Dang who’s next 👀👀💍 — Bella (@Bella42023) July 8, 2018

“I PUT MY PHONE DOWN FOR TWO HOURS AND JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN GET ENGAGED… WHAT,” one fan wrote.

I PUT MY PHONE DOWN FOR TWO HOURS AND JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN GET ENGAGED… WHAT — ak (@allie_king6) July 8, 2018

Some fans are still sad that Bieber is not dating Selena Gomez.

Me hearing Justin Bieber is engaged to somebody who isn’t Selena Gomez pic.twitter.com/QLuPbvRqsN — Hayley Strickler (@HayleyStrickler) July 8, 2018

“Apparently Justin Bieber is ENGAGED… no one talk to me… I need time to heal,” another fan wrote.

Apparently Justin Bieber is ENGAGED… no one talk to me… I need time to heal — Jordan Ochs (@JordanOchs) July 8, 2018

Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, have not confirmed the engagement themselves, but Bieber’s father Jeremy appeared to do that for him.

On Sunday, Jeremy shared a photo of Bieber on the beach, writing, “Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter.”

Jeremy also tweeted, “The proudest.”

The proudest — Jeremy Bieber (@JeremyBieber) July 8, 2018

Pattie Mallette, Bieber’s mother, also appeared to reference the engagement with a tweet Saturday afternoon. “Love Love Love Love Love Love Love,” she wrote.

Love Love Love Love Love Love Love. — Pattie Mallette (@pattiemallette) July 7, 2018

The engagement was first reported by TMZ. An eyewitness claims to have seen the proposal at a resort in the Bahamas. Bieber’s security reportedly told everyone at one of the resort’s restaurants to put their phones away because Bieber was about to do something special.

“It’s kind of a surprise, but kind of not. Justin has been extremely happy these past few weeks. He has known Hailey for a long time. This might seem sudden, but they know each other very well,” a source told PEOPLE.

Bieber and Baldwin, the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, rekindled their romance last month and have been inseparable ever since. Before heading off to the Bahamas, the two were seen kissing in New York City.

The couple were first seen together in Miami last month to attend the VOUS Church Conference together. They were also spotted at a nightclub.

“Once he got to Miami, Justin and Hailey were together the entire time,” a source told E! News. “They attended the VOUS Conference all day and then hung out together every night.”

