Justin Bieber Calls Hailey Baldwin ‘My Wife’ in Sunny Day Snap

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin can’t get enough of each other. It’s safe to say that the newlyweds are in the honeymoon stage of their relationship, with Bieber gushing over Baldwin via social media this week.

Bieber, 24, shared a photo of Baldwin and himself holding hands while out and about. “My wife is awesome,” the singer captioned the photo, in which Baldwin wears baggy I AM GIA pants, a white cropped T-shirt and a red baseball cap. Bieber also kept it casual with green shorts and a red T-shirt.

Among the thousands of comments from adoring fans, Baldwin commented, “that’s my babe.”

The two reportedly confirmed that they were officially married when a fan spotted them during a romantic date and asked if they had really tied the knot during a secret visit to a New York City marriage bureau.

“I asked them if they were married and they simultaneously said yes!” Nona Melkoni, who said that she dined next to the newlyweds at Joan’s on Third in Studio City in October, told Us Weekly. “They were both very happy and kind. He told me that she’s his angel. They were super sweet!”

The two have been spotted in several public displays of affection, and as if that weren’t enough to showcase their love for each other, Bieber reportedly got a face tattoo dedicated to his new wife.

Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang told Page Six that Bieber is hiding a new face tattoo, though he kept the specifics a secret.

“They each got a tattoo,” Bang Bang, whose real name is Keith McCurdy, said. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.” He added that the tattoo is next to Bieber’s eyebrow and includes “little words.”

He added: “It’s really thin and delicate. And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo… I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

Bieber and Baldwin have enjoyed a whirlwind romance ever since their seemingly out-of-the-blue engagement earlier this summer while on a trip to the Bahamas. Two months later, reports surfaced that the pair had gotten married in secret.

“They went off and got married,” Baldwin’s uncle, Alec Baldwin, said on the red carpet at the Emmys in September. “I don’t know what the deal is!”

Bieber has also referred to Baldwin as his wife multiple times at public events. The two dated from 2015 to 2016 before splitting up for a couple of years. In between, Bieber reunited with ex Selena Gomez twice before calling it quits with her for good in March of this year.