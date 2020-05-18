Julianne Hough Spotted Without Wedding Ring Amid Brooks Laich Split Rumors

Julianne Hough has been spotted without her wedding ring, amid rumors that she and Brooks Laich have split up. The Daily Mail published snapshots of the Dancing with the Stars alum as she was out and about in Los Angeles over the weekend, with her left hand ring finger looking noticeably bare. Additionally, Hough donned a matching workout set, featuring yoga pants and a spaghetti strap top. She also sported a face mask, as has been recommended by health experts during the coronavirus pandemic.

Speculation that Hough and Laich are separated has been swirling for some time, with many feeling that Laich quarantining in Idaho alone — while Hough has been in California — is a sign the two are not on good terms. During an April episode of his How Men Think podcast, Laich shared that he has "always wanted to spend more time" on the land he owns in Idaho, and shared that his husky Koda has been keeping him company. "Koda is awesome, man. I’m up in Idaho, I’m at my house in Idaho," said Laich. "I spend all day outside. I’m outside from like, 7:30 until 5 o’clock. I have 10-and-a-half acres here. Our property’s pretty big and I’ve just been doing a mass cleaning of it. Like, everything. Building some rock walls, chainsawing down some trees, clearing brush, you name it."

Laich went on to describe his solo experience. "I have some trees out here, some tall pine trees — the road that comes in here is actually called Tall Pines. We have some probably 100-ft. trees. Koda’s been after moose… he was munching on a deer skull the other day. There’s got to be some sort of wolf in him. It’s been great." He later shared that being alone with Koda has been a nice change of pace that he's enjoyed.

"I’m about 15 minutes out of town. I have one neighbor that lives a couple hundred yards away, and then another neighbor that lives another couple hundred yards away, and that’s all that’s out here. I see them when they walk their dogs a little bit, but don’t see them much. We’re practicing social distancing, but I’ve been good with the isolation," he said. "I think I’m an introvert by nature. I love having my dog — if it wasn’t for my dog, I’d probably be a little more antsy with the isolation."