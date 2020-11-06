Julianne Hough Breaks Her Silence After Filing for Divorce From Brooks Laich

✖

Former Dancing With the Stars pro, Julianne Hough returned to social media after filing for divorce from husband Brooks Laich on Monday. Hough shared videos on Instagram from a dance workout session with her brother, DWTS judge Derek Hough, making no mention of her divorce. Hough and Laich, a former NHL player, were married for almost three years and announced plans to split in May.

Hough first shared a video with her Derek dancing in the background, adding "I can do that" as a caption before making the dance moves. She shared other photos from the workout session, including one of herself lying on the floor. "It's time for some dancing," she said. The last clip featured playful brother-sister teasing, as Hough made fun of Derek's wardrobe.

(Photo: Julianne Hough/@juleshough)

On Monday, the same day she filed for divorce, Hough shared an Instagram post to encourage her fans to vote. "Happy Monday y’all. Anyone else feeling the anxious energy this week?! If so, what self-care actions are you taking to care for yourself? Also... VOTE," she wrote. Hough said she voted early herself on Oct. 31.

Hough filed to end her marriage in Los Angeles courts on Monday. The couple married in 2017 and did not have children. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," the former couple said in a statement in May. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

Over the summer, there were rumors that Hough and Laich were working on reconciling. In late September, those rumors heated up when Hough and Laich posted Instagram Story videos and photos from the same lake house. Hough also published a video with Laich's dog Koda. A source later told Entertainment Tonight they "both want to make things work," and friends say "this time as very positive."

Laich spoke about the split at length in an episode of the How Men Think podcast on Monday. He admitted to crying "all the time" and reflected on how important it is to "honor" emotions. "I've learned how to honor emotions at the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times, that's through crying," Laich said. "And you know me ... I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I'm a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment [and] not suppress it."