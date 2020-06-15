Julianne Hough Reacts to Estranged Husband Brooks Laich's New Mohawk

Julianne Hough is a fan of ex Brooks Laich's edgy new 'do! After the former NHL star showed off his fresh mohawk on Instagram Saturday, the Dancing With the Stars alum made sure to show her support in the wake of their divorce announcement. Praising Idaho barber Paul Nemec as an artist, Laich said it was a "treat" to have his hair transformed as he showed off the dramatic change on Instagram.

"When people put their heart into their craft, it’s not called work, it’s called art," he wrote of Nemec. Hough was quick to comment, "Viking Status," making it clear that she also approved of the aesthetic switch-up. His followers were pleased with the change as well, with one commenting, "You look like a Viking king! Love it!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jun 12, 2020 at 12:27pm PDT

Last month, the couple announced they had decided to end their relationship. "We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate," they said in a joint statement. "We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward."

A source close to the former couple told PEOPLE that things had been "over for a while" between the two, but they had decided to "call it what it is." The two had quarantined separately amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Hough remaining in Los Angeles and Laich waiting things out in his cabin in Idaho. Despite that, the source said there was "honestly no ill will," and that while the pair had decided to split, they still love one another and always will.

Since their wedding in 2017, the source added that Hough is a "deeply different person than she was," and is "proud" of the changes she had made. "He is the man he is and he shouldn't change a thing. But they shouldn't spend the rest of their lives together — not as spouses, anyway," they continued, adding that the two are on the same page about that shift in their relationship. After months trying to arrive on that page, they added the pair are "hoping to move forward as deeply loving friends forever who will always be supportive and encouraging of one another."