Exclusive: Julianne Hough Dishes on Married Life With Brooks Laich: ‘Every Day Is Better’

The honeymoon might be over, but Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich are more in love than ever.

The Dancing with the Stars alum and her pro hockey player husband tied the knot in July 2017 in an intimate outdoor ceremony near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and have kept that newlywed spark alive ever since, they told PopCulture.com exclusively.

“Honestly, every day is better than the day before,” Hough told PopCulture.com. “Even if it’s not the best day, it’s still better.”

“It’s just a great journey,” Laich added, referencing the more than four years the two have spent together since first starting to date. “Just looking back on where we started and the pockets of life we’ve gone through.”

Since the two found one another, they’ve obviously grown and matured — Hough is even a redhead now — but evolving as a couple has been one of the most valuable parts of their lives together, they said.

“I think we’re learning new things about ourselves too, because you don’t stay the same,” Hough said, to which Laich added, “You continually evolve individually, so the changes she makes in her life, I learn to love and appreciate.”

One of those changes, the couple agreed, has been Hough’s growing spirituality and seeking a “connection with people” at a base level during these divisive times.

The Footloose actress added that she “kind of got [her] feet wet” with energy work and meditation about four years ago, but that it’s since blossomed into an important part of her life.

“The more you can dive within and clear out everything, you can understand people you disagree with,” she told PopCulture.com exclusively. “I’m still working on it, and it’s weird, stuff that felt very hippie four years ago is the most natural thing to me now.”

Connecting with that sense of giving back and spirituality, Laich and Hough are currently partnering their charitable organization, Love United, with the sports drink company Propel Electrolyte Water to raise money for clean water wells to in Africa.

“We wanted to do something mission-led, something to give back,” Laich said.

“Love United is about uniting the world community,” said Laich. “Propel, which is how Gatorade does water, is about uniting the fitness community through proper hydration and our first mission through Love United is about bringing clean drinking water to an underserved nation. It was just a natural fit for Jules and I to team up with them and we are so excited that they are donating a portion of proceeds from their Co:Labs Fitness Festivals this summer to Love United.”

You can help support Love United and have the opportunity to work out with Julianne and one of her favorite trainers, Simone de la Rue, in Los Angeles this May. More information is available here.

Photo credit: Instagram / Julianne Hough