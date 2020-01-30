Julianne Hough Posts Cryptic Quote About Love Amid Brooks Laich Breakup Rumors

The latest Instagram story from Julianne Hough has some wondering if it has anything to do with her marriage. The actress is married to former NHL player Brooks Laich, although there have been rumors recently that the two are no longer an item. Now, Hough posted a lengthy quote from psychology writer Heidi Priebe that may be addressing that.

“To love someone long-term is to attend a thousand funerals of the people they used to be,” the quote began. “The people they’re too exhausted to be any longer. The people they don’t recognise inside themselves anymore. The people they grew out of, the people they never ended up growing into. We so badly want the people we love to get their spark back when it burns out; to become speedily found when they are lost.”

“But it is not our job to hold anyone accountable to the people they used to be It is our job to travel with them between each version and to honour what emerges along the way. Sometimes it will be an even more luminescent flame,” the quote continued, closing with: “Sometimes it will be a flicker that disappears and temporarily floods the room with a perfect and necessary darkness.”

While the quote has been a go-to share on social media in general lately, the sentiment of growing with your partner or letting them grow without you is seen by fans as a reference to her issue with Laich. Rumors of problems between the two started to circulate after Hough was spotted co-hosting NBC’s New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly without wearing her wedding ring, and speculation furthered after Laich revealed in a lengthy Instagram post that he wanted to learn more about “intimacy and [his] sexuality.”

“I’m always working on becoming a better man, a better version of me, and it always starts with a vision of who that person is,” Laich wrote. “Knowing where I am, and where I want to go, are equally important.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair had gone on a couple’s retreat together weeks before their possible split.

Hough hasn’t commented in any official capacity, though she did recently shake up the internet with a video of some “energy healing” courtesy of health guru Dr. John Amaral. While she attests that she felt great afterward, it was her Exorcist-like scream during the procedure that ended up being the real takeaway.