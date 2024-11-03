Judge Mathis Reveals Reconciliation With Wife, Divorce Off

Judge Greg Mathis has successfully reconciled with his wife, Linda, following her divorce filing this summer. The couple demonstrated their renewed connection during a recent interview with TMZ, where their affectionate body language and Mathis’s kiss on Linda’s cheek confirmed their romantic reconciliation is “definitely in full swing.”

“I think what happens sometimes in life, God has to break you down and lift you up and put you on another mission,” Mathis shared, suggesting their experience holds broader significance. The judge, known for his work with at-risk youth, revealed a new purpose: “As a street kid, went to jail, came out. I was on a mission to help street kids. And I have. For 25 years. Now, I’m on a mission to help Black love.”

During the interview, Mathis demonstrated his commitment, noting, “And that’s not for television. We kiss all the time, y’all.” When questioned about whether he was “out of the doghouse,” Mathis responded, “That’s for her to say, but I think so. But I’m not going to be arrogant enough and cocky enough to speak for her.” When pressed about reconciliation timing, Linda simply stated, “We’re standing here right now together,” with Mathis adding, “It speaks for itself.” This positive development marks a notable shift from August when Mathis openly acknowledged his regret over not prioritizing his wife and “was doing everything he could to win her back.”

The reconciliation comes amid other joyful family developments. The couple’s son, Greg Mathis Jr., 35, recently celebrated his wedding to longtime boyfriend Elliott Cooper in Cabo San Lucas on Oct. 21. The ceremony featured a touching detail: both fathers – Judge Mathis and Sergeant Calvin Cooper – officiated the proceedings.

“We’re so thankful for your love and support as we’ve gone from Washington, DC, to Mathis Family Matters, and now to officially starting our family in Los Angeles. Your support means everything!” the newlyweds shared on Instagram. The location held special significance as the site of their first couples’ trip, with Greg Jr. telling People last month, “I would definitely say it’s a dream come true. I know that’s cheesy, but it is. It’s everything I’ve ever wanted.”

The younger Mathis explained the decision to have both fathers officiate: “Because my dad is a judge—a famous one too—he’s officiated everyone else’s wedding. And so I have always seen him in all these weddings across the country and I’ve just always had his vision in my mind of when I get married.” He added with humor, “And Elliot’s dad is actually in law enforcement too, which is funny. It’s a note about us that we always laugh about.”

Greg Jr. and Elliott, who met in 2016, are now planning their future together, including discussions about expanding their family and hosting a larger celebration in Los Angeles. “We’re talking more about kids as far as the next big chapter,” Elliott revealed, “and then just continuing to really grow together.”