Judge Mathis Breaks Silence on Divorce, Vows to Win Back Wife

Judge Greg Mathis is candidly addressing the recent news of his marriage troubles. His wife of nearly four decades, Linda Reese Mathis, 61, filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 22, citing irreconcilable differences.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ at Los Angeles International Airport, Mathis didn't mince words about his emotional state. "I'm not good," he admitted. "It's the worst days of my life." The television judge expressed his determination to salvage the relationship, stating, "I'm gonna get my wife back."

The legal documents indicate July 17 as the official separation date. Mathis explained, "I was gone for three weeks. That's what July 17th meant." Despite the separation, he revealed, "We're still in the same house and we're maintaining a friendship and I'm trying to get my wife back."

Reflecting on their relationship, Judge Mathis acknowledged his role in the marital discord. "Don't neglect your wife," he cautioned other men. "See how I'm here at the airport now, flying out. As I have for 20 or for 25 years, my wife has been third, serving the community, taping my show, having fun with friends."

The judge also addressed rumors of infidelity, stating, "Well, neglect can create suspicion. And if you're gone as much as I am, you have every right to suspect." However, he emphasized, "That's not the reason for this." Mathis also firmly denied more severe allegations, saying, "I just wanted to eliminate all them rumors too. That is something about a baby or even me, uh, molesting a child. It's none of that."

The couple's union began in June 1985, with Mathis crediting Linda for steering him onto a positive life path. In a 2021 Facebook post featuring a wedding photo, he wrote, "Age 25, marrying Linda put me on the path in the right direction. I hope my journey is an inspiration to others."

While Linda has maintained public silence regarding the separation, Judge Mathis remains hopeful for reconciliation. "I'm changing in hopes that she will," he said, adding, "Hopefully I can show her while we're there together before and hopefully she doesn't complete the process."