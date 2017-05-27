Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Tie the Knot

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on May 26, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Joy-Anna Duggar is officially a married woman.

On Friday, the 19-year-old TLC star walked down the aisle and said "I do" to her fiancé of nearly three months, Austin Forsyth. PEOPLE broke the news and reveals that the two got married in front of a packed church full of family and close friends.

The couple went on to tell PEOPLE, "We feel so happy and so excited."

MORE: Joy-Anna Duggar and Fiancé Austin Forsyth Reportedly Move Wedding Date Up

The newly wedded, Mrs. Forsyth added that leading up to the big day was pretty surreal.

"Until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, 'Oh my goodness, it's actually here.'" she said teary-eyed. "We are going to be traveling for our Honeymoon for a while."

Austin adds in, "A lifetime."

Joy-Anna and Austin got married just a few months after initially announcing their courtship on a special episode of Counting On: Jinger's Wedding this past November. The two were friends for nearly 15 years before dating.

This past winter, Joy-Anna told PEOPLE that she and Forsyth have "gotten to experience so much already in their relationship," including activities like road trips, hiking, hunting and church ministries.

Joy-Anna revealed it was incredibly special to be able to grow up with someone like him who her family knows very well. She credits watching her sisters go through their own courtships as an example of how solid relationships should be.

"I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn't do and then just making it special," she said. "Showing him how much I appreciate him, it's been amazing."

Counting On premieres June 12 on TLC and will feature Joy-Anna's wedding in the first episode.

Photo Credit: Twitter / @usweekly

