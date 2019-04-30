Josh Duggar Steps Out For the First Time Since Leaving Rehab To Celebrate Sister’s Wedding

Josh Duggar makes a rare public appearance at his sister Jinger’s wedding this weekend: https://t.co/mE4n6S7rBV pic.twitter.com/8u9tNvTbT0 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 6, 2016

Josh and Anna Duggar celebrated Josh’s younger sister’s wedding on Saturday – and all seemed well!

According to Us Josh has been keeping a low profile since news broke that he molested five girls, including his sisters. He did seek treatment for a sex addiction after admitting he cheated on his wife. Josh completed rehab back in March and has been staying under the radar since.

Josh confessed that he molested the girls when he was fourteen including his two sisters, Jill and Jessa. This scandal caused TLC to pull the famous tv show 19 Kids and Counting.

Back In December Anna finally broke her silence when a special TLC edition aired. “It was definitely a hard thing, and I think it was such a betrayal for a spouse to go through what we’re walking through — and … it was hard,” she said in a teary confessional. “It was hard to realize that it was such a public thing, so not only was it a betrayal for me, but it was also a betrayal against those who call themselves Christian, because here we were as a Christian couple and everyone was able to see us get married and to vow before God to be loyal to each other. And [then] that loyalty was broken.”

The family came together to celebrate Jinger’s wedding and didn’t seem to let the past get in the way. The family has been supportive of Josh and Anna during Josh’s recovery.