Josh Brolin and His Wife Reveal the Unconventional Way Their Days Begin

Josh Brolin and his wife, Kathryn Bond, began their day on May 29 in an unconventional way in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where Brolin is working on new episodes of Prime Video's Outer Range. The couple tried "cold plunging" and "high octave breathing," an idea Brolin learned from his Inherent Vice director, Paul Thomas Anderson. Brolin showed Bond, 35, jumping into a cold tub of water in Instagram Story videos and she did not seem happy about it.

"Good morning everybody. A beautiful morning in Santa Fe," Brolin, 55, told his Instagram followers. "Today's dip is in honor of Paul Thomas Anderson, who turned us on to cold plunging and high-octave breathing." Brolin then turned the camera to show Bond jumping into the cold bath, while one of their daughters played around with a net.

Brolin later brought the camera right up to Bond's face. She covered her face with her hands, then flipped off the camera. "This plunge brings out the real me," Bond wrote in her own Instagram Story post. The Avengers: Endgame actor also shared a brief video of Bond playing around with their daughters, Chapel Grace, 2, and Westlyn Rain, 4. Brolin also shares two children with his first wife, Alice Adair – Trevor Brolin and Eden Brolin.

Cold plunging has become popular among celebrities and social media users. Cold water immersion involves submerging in a pool of cold water up to the neck for about five minutes. "Ice baths have been used for decades" among athletes, Dr. Dominc King of the Cleveland Clinic told Self. "The original thought was that, when you get into a cold pool or a really cold shower after exercise, you can ease sore muscles pretty quickly and reduce your core body temperature. It can help with post-exercise recovery."

Brolin does not share many photos and videos from his personal life, but he does occasionally gush about his daughters' milestones. Earlier this month, he posted a photo of Westlyn at her first dance recital. She wore a pink dress with a matching bow. "So proud of my little girl on her first dance recital," Brolin wrote, reports Today. Brolin also posted a photo of his father, actor James Brolin, and Bond's father holding their daughters. "Grandpa(s) love," Brolin wrote.

Brolin will next be seen on the big screen in Dune: Part Two as Gurney Halleck. The movie opens on Nov. 3. He is now in New Mexico filming the second season of Prime Video's sci-fi series Outer Range. Brolin earned a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination in 2009 for Milk and played Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.