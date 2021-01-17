'Property Brothers' Star Jonathan Scott Celebrates 'Favorite Person' Zooey Deschanel in Heartwarming Birthday Post

✖

Zooey Deschanel celebrates her 41st birthday on Sunday and was welcomed with a heartwarming post from her boyfriend, Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott. The two have been dating since 2019 and have shared countless adorable photos ever since, many of which Scott included in his birthday tribute. The New Girl star also joined Scott and twin brother Drew Scott in the Celebrity IOU Season 2 premiere, as they helped her renovate her best friend Sarah May Bates' home.

"Today is my favorite person’s birthday," Scott wrote, alongside a gallery of his favorite moments with Deschanel. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside. I know we can’t celebrate like we did last year, but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday [Deschanel], you fill my life with so much joy." He added a heart emoji at the end.

"Aw!!!! You’re the sweetest and I am the luckiest," Deschanel wrote in response, adding a trio of heart emojis. "For a second, I thought to myself 'Wait, my birthday is in September...' guess I’ve been upstaged ... happy birthday, [Deschanel]," Home Town star Ben Napier joked. "Happy birthday," Queer Eye star Bobby Berk simply added.

Scott and Deschanel met in the summer of 2019 when they filmed a special Carpool Karaoke episode with their famous siblings. After Deschanel announced her split from husband Jacob Pechanek, she started dating Scott. The two have been inseparable ever since, with Deschanel even joining the Scotts in their newest HGTV hit, Celebrity IOU. Deschanel loved taking part in the restoration process, but she was not thrilled about the demolition part, Scott told PopCulture.com in a recent interview. "She wasn't shy about the fact that she hated it, but she did it because it was for her friend who really needed it and so, that was pretty special for us to be able to do that together," Scott said.

Scott is completely smitten by Deschanel, at least based on what he told PopCulture.com in December after working with her on the show. "I've totally fallen in love with her, and I want to be with her forever. It's the magic of HGTV," Scott said. "We've been working together on putting together furniture, and creating storage, and tackling things around the house, and it's been really nice," Scott explained. "We work together really well."