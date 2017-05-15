JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers Celebrate Their One Year Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

One year with you @jrodgers11 ❤️ I love this crazy, beautiful, ridiculous life we have together 😉 A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on May 12, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

Can they be any cuter?!

JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrated a milestone in their relationship on Friday. The adorable couple has been together for one year and expressed their love for one another in sweet Instagram posts in honor of their first anniversary.

The former Bachelorette took to social media to post a video showcasing photos and footage of the couple throughout the past year, including a picture from the first night they met on season 12 of the reality series.

“One year with you [Jordan Rodgers],” she captioned the video, which played to the tunes of Brett Eldredge’s “Drunk on Your Love.”

Rodgers also took to Instagram and posted a photo of the couple on the beach from the day he proposed.

“One year ago today, and even more my best friend every single day [one year anniversary],” Rodgers, 28, wrote.

Since their engagement, the couple has settled into their home in Dallas, Texas, and is “happier than ever.”

They currently do not have any wedding plans set in stone, but are simply enjoying being engaged.

