Amber Heard's Missing Twitter Account Raises Eyebrows After Ex Elon Musk Takes Over

Amber Heard has not been active on social media for months, but since Elon Musk finalized his takeover of Twitter, users there have noticed that her account is inactive. The Aquaman actress made no public announcement before the Twitter account disappeared. Musk and Heard were in a brief romantic relationship in 2016 and 2017, following her split from Johnny Depp.

Heard used the Twitter handle @realamberheard. However, people visiting the page now will no longer see any of the content she published there. "This account doesn't exist," reads the page now. "Try searching for another."

The actress has never been a super active social media user, at least in comparison to other celebrities. Her verified public Instagram page is still up, but she has not published anything since June 1. Her last post there was the statement she released after jurors reached a verdict in the Virginia defamation trial between her and Depp.

It is unclear when Heard deactivated her Twitter account. Not many people noticed it until "ThatUmbrellaGuy" published a now-viral tweet pointing it out on Nov. 1. Musk confirmed he was still going through with his $44 billion purchase of Twitter on Oct. 27. Heard's representative has not commented on the situation, reports PEOPLE.

Heard and Musk began seeing each other in May 2016, his representative previously said. By August 2017, they had split. A year after their breakup, Heard finally spoke out about the relationship in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "Elon and I had a beautiful relationship, and we have a beautiful friendship now, one that was based on our core values," Heard said in December 2018. "Intellectual curiosity, ideas, and conversation, a shared love for science. We just bonded on a lot of things that speak to who I am on the inside. I have so much respect for him."

Musk and Heard's relationship was mentioned during the Virginia trial. Christian Carino, a talent agent who previously represented Depp and Heard, read text messages between himself and Heard about her relationship with Musk during his testimony. One of Depp's lawyers also read a text conversation between Heard and Carino, in which Heard wrote she was "just filling space" by seeing Musk after her split from Depp.

The trial ended with the jury mostly agreeing with Depp, deciding that Heard defamed him in a 2018 op-ed about being the victim of domestic abuse even though she did not name the actor. He was awarded $10 million in damages. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages because the jury agreed with one of her counterclaims, that she was defamed when a former Depp representative denied her allegations. Depp and Heard have filed appeals. "I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible," Musk tweeted during the trial.