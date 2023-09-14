Elon Musk Shares Private Photo of Ex Amber Heard to Confirm Rumor About Their Relationship

Elon Musk revealed that he asked his ex-girlfriend Amber Heard to play the Overwatch character Mercy, and the experience was "awesome." A new biography describing the life of Tesla billionaire Elon Musk reveals that he had a seven-year relationship with actress Heard, 37, who commissioned a cosplay outfit after Musk said she reminded him of Mercy. He confirmed that the actress dressed up in the provocative costume for Musk. The 154 million followers of the tech mogul have since been treated to a photo of his ex-girlfriend dressed up in Mercy's signature outfit. It has received over 7 million views on X, formerly known as Twitter.

An excerpt from his new biography, Elon Musk, revealed, per the Daily Mail: "He told her that she reminded him of Mercy, his favorite character in the video game Overwatch. So she spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him." Musk responded to a tweet regarding the incident in the book with: "She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome." The actress wore an iconic white-blocked bodysuit and gold halo headpiece as part of her transformation into the video game character. In addition, mechanical wings are attached to her back that Heard would need to perform the character's role accurately.

Walter Isaacson writes in the book that Musk, 52, who has 11 children by three different women, was "not bred for domestic tranquility." According to the book: "Most of his relationships involve psychological turmoil. The most agonizing of them all was with the actress Amber Heard, who drew him into a dark vortex that lasted more than a year and produced deep-seated pain that lingers to this day. It was brutal," the author writes.

In 2012, they began their affair when she was making the movie Machete Kills, and he became a consultant for the film. The film was about an inventor who wants to build a society on an orbiting space station. In the book, Heard goes on to say: "I guess I could be called a geek for someone who can also be called a hot chick," she jokes. Heard "decided he looked attractive for a rocket engineer" after Musk took her for a Tesla ride. When he flew to Australia to see her while she was filming Aquaman, their relationship "deepened."

According to the book, "Her playfulness, however, was accompanied by the type of turmoil that attracted Musk. His brother and friends hated her with a passion that made their distaste for Justine (Musk's first wife) pale. She and Musk would stay up all night fighting, and then he would not be able to get up until the afternoon." After breaking up in July 2017, they got back together for another five "tumultuous months." In December 2017, Musk's brother Kimbal, his wife, and some of their children took a "wild" trip to Rio de Janeiro, leading to the end of the relationship. The book says: "When they got to the hotel, Elon and Amber had another of their flamethrower fights. She locked herself in the room and started yelling she was afraid she would be attacked and that Elon had taken her passport."