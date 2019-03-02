Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard of Beginning Relationship With Elon Musk ‘One Month’ Into Their Marriage

In Johnny Depp‘s $50 million defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, he accused the Aquaman star of beginning her relationship with Tesla co-founder Elon Musk a month after marrying Depp in 2015.

According to the lawsuit, Heard had “late night” visits with the billionaire entrepreneur at the Los Angeles penthouse she shared with Depp when he was out of the country, PEOPLE reports. The Pirates of the Caribbean star claims Heard’s romantic relationship with Musk started “no later than one month after” Heard and Depp married.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Depp claims Musk had access to the penthouse the same day Heard “presented her battered face to the public.”

A representative for Musk told PEOPLE his relationship with Heard did not start until May 2016, after Heard and Depp split earlier that same month.

“Elon and Amber didn’t start seeing each other until May 2016, and even then it was infrequent,” the rep said. “Their relationship didn’t become romantic until some time later.”

On Friday, The Blast reported that Depp filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, calling her allegations of domestic abuse against him an “elaborate hoax to generate positive publicity” and “advance her career.”

Depp’s attorneys specifically cited a December 2018 Washington Post op-ed Heard wrote about being a victim of “sexual violence” and how it impacted her career. Although Heard did not mention Depp by name in the piece, his attorneys said the article “depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her.”

Heard claimed Depp attacked her on May 21, 2016 and photos appearing to show her face bruised were made public. But Depp claimed in the lawsuit that her claims were “conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos.”

Depp’s lawsuit pointed out that he was dropped from Disney’s next Pirates of the Caribbean movie four days after Heard’s op-ed was published.

“Ms. Heard also knew that her elaborate hoax worked: as a result of her false allegations against Mr. Depp, Ms. Heard became a darling of the #MeToo movement, was the first actress named a Human Rights Champion of the United Nations Human Rights Office, was appointed ambassador on women’s rights at the American Civil Liberties Union, and was hired by L’Oreal Paris as its global spokesperson,” Depp’s attorney said in a statement to The Blast.

In her own statement, Heard called the lawsuit “frivolous.”

“This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp’s repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard,” Heard’s attorney, Eric M. George, told Deadline late Friday. “She will not be silenced.”

“Mr. Depp’s actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior,” the statement continued. “But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team.”

Heard and Depp were married for 15 months before she filed for divorce in May 2016, and the divorce was finalized in January 2017. She received a $7 million settlement, most of which went to charitable causes, including groups helping victims of domestic violence.

Heard briefly dated Musk in 2016 through August 2017. They got back together briefly in January and February 2018.

Photo credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images