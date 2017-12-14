John Stamos Finally a Father at 54: ‘I’ll Be a Fun Dad’

John Stamos had plenty of practice with kids during his days onFull House, and the 54-year-old is now going to be a father in real life.

Stamos and his fiancée, Caitlin McHugh, are expecting their first child, sharing the news with People in the latest issue of the magazine.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time,” Stamos joked. “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”

The actor explained that the couple has the same morals and values and decided to start a family together.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos explained. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’”

He added that he’s “always wanted to be a dad” but wasn’t sure it would happen. “People would say, ‘You should have a child,’” he said. “I was like, ‘That ship has sailed.’ “

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

Stamos and McHugh dated for almost two years before the actor popped the question in October.

The pair got engaged at Disneyland, and Stamos shared the news with a sketch of the pair at the park.

“I asked…she said yes!” he wrote. “And we lived happily ever after.”

I asked…she said yes! …And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

