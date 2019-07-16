John Mayer Reveals Why He’s Still Single

John Mayer is still enjoying the single life at 41, and he things the reason is pretty obvious. The singer posted a photo of himself on Instagram on Monday, writing that he “felt cute.” When a fan asked how he was “still single,” he had a dry response.

The photo showed Mayer in black and white with a guitar in hand. His brow was furrowed in concentration and he looked every bit the singer-songwriter he is known to be. However, when a fan asked about his love life, he reminded them that he is also known to be a over-sharing boyfriend.

“Felt cute, might repeat later,” Mayer captioned the photo.

“Beautiful!” agreed a fan. “How are you still single?”

“Google me,” Mayer advised.

Mayer could have been referring to a number of candid or awkward moments in his romantic past. The singer enjoyed his time as a bachelor, but it came at a cost as he sometimes said too much.

Mayer dated Jessica Simpson for about a year before breaking up. Later, in an interview with Playboy, he got very personal with fans about the nature of their romance.

“That girl is like crack cocaine to me. Sexually it was crazy. That’s all I’ll say. It was like napalm, sexual napalm,” he said.

In that same interview, Mayer caused some controversy with his comments about the possibility of dating an African-American woman.

“I don’t think I open myself to it,” he said at the time. “My d– is sort of like a white supremacist. I’ve got a Benetton heart and a f–in’ David Duke c–. I’m going to start dating separately from my d–… I always thought Holly Robinson Peete was gorgeous. Every white dude loved Hilary from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. And Kerry Washington. She’s super hot, and she’s also white-girl crazy. Kerry Washington would break your heart like a white girl.”

Mayer has had other high-profile relationships with Jennifer Aniston, Minka Kelly, Katy Perry and even Taylor Swift. In 2012, he mentioned that he thought Swift’s song “Dear John” was written about him during an interview with Rolling Stone. Swift later told Glamour that Mayer was being “presumptuous.”

In a similar episode, Mayer told The New York Times that his own song “Still Feel Like Your Man” was about Perry.

“Who else would I be thinking about?” he said in 2017. “And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

In that interview, Mayer also owned up to the awkwardness of his Playboy interview in 2010.

“What has to happen for a guy to believe that he’s totally well-adjusted and be that far out of touch?” he wondered. “My GPS was shattered, just shattered.”