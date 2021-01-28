John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Cozy up in Bed for Picture Perfect Snap

✖

As their fans are fully aware, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are totally couple goals. On Tuesday, the Cravings author posted a photo of herself and her husband lounging in their bed as they posed for the camera. Their post comes about a week after the two traveled to Washington D.C. for President Joe Biden's inauguration, which saw Legend performing during the festivities.

In the snap, Teigen and Legend can be seen relaxing in their bed against their velvet green headboard. The elegant display only served to enhance the overall glam that both Teigen and Legend were bringing to the table. The cookbook author kept her caption for the post short and sweet, as she wrote, "hey huuuuusband." Fans soon flocked to her post in order to spread some positivity. One fan even wrote, "Ok but like best couple ever."

As previously mentioned, Teigen's post comes one week after she and her husband traveled to Washington D.C. for the Inauguration Day festivities. Ahead of Inauguration Day, the couple posed with soldiers, as Teigen wrote that they got "lost" on their way to her husband's soundcheck. She posted three photos of the pair posing with soldiers, which she captioned with, "we got lost on our way to soundcheck but stumbled across these literal f—ing heroes." On Inauguration Day, Legend performed Nina Simone's "Feeling Good" during the "Celebrating America" concert.

Even though the pair, and their two young children, were in town for a specific purpose, one Twitter user still criticized Teigen for traveling to Washington D.C. in the weeks following the state of unrest that took place at the U.S. Capitol. The Lip Sync Battle host posted a photo of her son Miles packing in advance of their excursion. While her son suffered from a "fat lip" from pushing his car down the driveway, they were still "happy" about packing for their trip. A user soon responded with, "Hey Chrissy DC residents aren’t very “happy” right now and can’t even “happy pack” their cars to drive to the grocery store because of the military state the city is in but yeah LOL come on down especially in a pandemic. How happy!!!" Teigen then replied with, "this is not my fault but I’m sorry you’re frustrated. I just like to share what we are up to and whatnot."