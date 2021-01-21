Joe Biden Follows Chrissy Teigen on Twitter After She Was Blocked From Seeing Donald Trump's Tweets for Years

✖

Joe Biden didn’t take long to win over Chrissy Teigen. The always vocal Teigen didn’t keep her political thoughts to herself over the past four years as she was frequently seen calling out former president Donald Trump on social media along with her husband, John Legend. The two had multiple bouts with the president, particularly Legend. As for Teigen, she never had a direct confrontation with the 44th President of the United States but she did fire off plenty of shots at him over the years. So much so that she ended up being blocked by him on Twitter in 2017.

On Wednesday, though, shortly after Biden was sworn as the next president along with his vice president, Kamala Harris, Teigen received quite the surprise. Biden followed just 11 people on Twitter after getting the reins of the @POTUS account and among that very select group was Teigen. She let out an “OH MY GOD!” after another account shared the news before following it up with a second tweet. “My heart oh my god [laughing my a--- of] I can finally see the president’s tweets and they probably won’t be unhinged.” The move isn’t too shocking as Teigen made the trip to Biden’s inauguration as her husband performed during the Celebrate America primetime special. Ahead of his performance, the couple shared a photo with their children on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

OH MY GOD !!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BmBfkPZgEj — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 21, 2021

Teigen’s and Trump’s war over social media had been going on for numerous years but the final straw for Trump occurred in 2017 when he eventually blocked her from his Twitter feed. Teigen, after realizing what had been done, shared the news with her followers and laughed that the final tweet she sent him was nothing compared to what she had sent over the years, “Lollll no one likes you.” That message ended up getting her blocked two days later.

After 9 years of hating Donald J Trump, telling him "lol no one likes you" was the straw pic.twitter.com/MhZ6bXT1Dp — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 25, 2017

As she alluded to, the model hadn’t minced words in her opinion of Trump. One tweet really took a shot at Trump and didn’t draw any response or reaction. “I think he’s the most f--king most vile person on this planet,” her tweet began, “and if I mysteriously go missing in the next four years then that’s what happened.” Along with Teigen, Legend also didn’t hold back in sharing his thoughts on the now-former president as he did so while on NBC Nightly News discussing criminal reform. His appearance there along with Teigen’s hashtag against Trump drew one of the few responses by him as he referred to Legend’s wife as “filthy mouthed.”