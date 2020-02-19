John Cena Reveals Cryptic Quote About Marriage Amid Engagement Rumors

John Cena and girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh are currently the subject of engagement rumors after Shariatzadeh was seen with a ring on her hand while the couple was out in San Diego, and the WWE star may have leaned into the speculation on Tuesday when he posted a tweet about marriage.

“A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short,” Cena wrote, attributing the quote to Andre’ Maurois. The message is not out of the ordinary for the 42-year-old, as the majority of his tweets are inspirational quotes.

On Monday, Cena and Shariatzadeh were seen out in San Diego, where Cena has a home.

“John Cena [was] spotted today at a carnival in Mission Beach, San Diego with Shay Shariatzadeh right behind him with [a] huge engagement ring on her finger….They were very affectionate,” an eyewitness told E! News. “She was grabbing onto his arm the whole time and the ring was def on her left hand.”

A photo from the outing posted by a social media user, also added to the speculation.

Photo of @JohnCena with a fan in San Diego, California. Not starting any rumors, but it looks like he might be engaged, Shay’s got a ROCK on her finger! 👀☺️ If so, then congratulations on your engagement John!

📸: kotm622 (IG) pic.twitter.com/Xo7VG4XkhD — JohnCenaCrews™ (@JohnCenaCrews) February 17, 2020

Earlier this month, Cena shared a tweet about love, writing, “Love that lasts takes work. Tremendous work. Anyone who thinks differently has little perspective of the timeline and totality of existence. Don’t fear love, but do not ignorantly proceed in thinking it comes without effort.”

“If you say you love someone, love them. Don’t ‘love them’ and be in search for something or someone else,” he added on Feb. 10. “Put yourself INTO those words by owning what they embody. There is no greater feeling that being in love.”

Love also seemed to be on his mind on Instagram, where he posted a painting of a bride and groom dancing in a forest over the weekend. On Valentine’s Day, he shared an image of former wrestler Steve Austin with a giant conversation heart over his face that read “Say Yes” that was part of an ongoing series of posts of Austin with various images superimposed over his face. Cena never captions his Instagram posts, leaving them up to fans’ interpretation.

The wrestler was first reported to be dating Shariatzadeh in March 2019 when they were spotted holding hands in Vancouver. Soon after, they were seen on multiple dates and at the airport, and Cena brought Shariatzadeh to a WWE Raw taping in Tampa in July. They made their red carpet debut in October at the premiere of Cena’s film Playing With Fire in New York City. The couple met while Cena was filming the movie in Vancouver, where Shariatzadeh works as a project manager for tech company Avigilon.

Photo Credit: Getty / Matt Winkelmeyer