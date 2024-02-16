Joe Manganiello Takes Big Step With Girlfriend Caitlin O'Connor Following Sofia Vergara Divorce

Joe Manganiello and Caitlin O'Connor are going full speed with their relationship. TMZ reports they've officially moved in together, with a source stating the two are "very much in love" and have bonded over their Pittsburgh upbringing and love of travel. A separate source tells Page Six that while they share a home, O'Conner still "has her own place." This is a big move for Manganiello as the Deal or No Deal Island host's divorce from Modern Family staple Sofia Vergara was recently finalized. According to TMZ, their prenuptial agreement allowed each party to retain assets they acquired separately during their marriage, so the split was a clean one. The couple were married for seve years.

As for why they ultimately went their separate ways, in an interview published in January 2024 with El País, a daily newspaper in Spain, Vergara said they split because of differences on starting a family. Vergara has a 32-year-old son from a previous relationship.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara admitted. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore," she told the newspaper. At the time of the split, the former pair released a joint statement, noting in part that they'd "made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Manganiello and O'Connor were first linked in September 2023. They made their red carpet debut in December 2023 at the Children of Armenia Fund Gala at Cipriani in New York City. Vergara was last linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, but they've since stopped dating.