Joe Budden and Cyn Santana's Relationship Timeline, Explained
Their spicy relationship fizzled out after the birth of their son.
Joe Budden is just as much a controversial podcast host as he is in a relationship. For much of his career, his romances were on display. And he's been quite unlucky in love. Budden has rarely been faithful. Some women from his past have also accused him of being abusive, both verbally and physically. But when he met and began dating Cyn Santana, it seemed promising.
Unfortunately, all good things come to an end for some. And that proved to be the case for Budden and Santana. After cheating allegations, a new baby, and the pressure of reality television fame, Santana walked away and never looked back. Here's a recap on their relationship that was played out on Love & Hip Hop.
How they met
With both being on the reality show, of course, their paths would cross. They displayed their love for the New York franchise.
And baby makes three
In August 2017, the former pair announced they were expecting their first child together in separate Instagram posts and love letters for one another. The Black and white photos showed him and a pregnant Santana.
"Through our love, I've gotten even closer to God," Santana wrote, per Revolt TV. "And through him we were able to create this blessing… thank you. I love ya'll so much." For Joe, he gushed over their foundation. "I never had a friend in romance. I never thought that was possible. I never have laughed this much or hard. I never knew you or your energy were so radiant, enigmatic even, but I never knew you," Budden wrote. "… I never not thank God for every intricate detail that make you whole." Their son, Lexington, was born the same year.
An engagement
In December 2018, Budden wanted to make things official and make Santana his wife. He popped the question during a live taping of his podcast in New York City. Santana, surprised, said yes.
Depression sets in
A new baby for any couple can turn a relationship upside down, despite thee joy of parenthood. And becoming parents didn't seem easy for Santana and Budden. She revealed she was suffering postpartum depression and felt abandoned by Budden. He grew distant as she became increasingly depressed. Just four months after their engagement, Santana said she was done.
Joe Budden denies a split
Santana announced their split on social media, But Budden wasn't convinced. "What that means is none of us said it's over," he said, per BET News. "Now, with that said, we haven't spoken in a little while. Her phone's been dead for a few weeks. Overtime at work, plenty of reasons I can think of."
Cyn Santana confirms it's over
Despite the podcast host initially not wanting to admit the breakup was real, Santana confirmed such while speaking with reality star icon, Tiffany "New York" Pollard, and said she was living her best life since their split. She also said she was ready to date.
"We didn't decide on anything. I did what was best for my mental health, my peace and for me and my son, you know what I mean?" she said, noting their son. "It was a decision that I had to make on my own. This wasn't a unison thing. How can I keep this very sweet? Basically, let's just say that I'm probably the happiest I've ever been and that was probably the best decision that I've made in my entire life. In the 26 years I have of living on this earth, the best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing."
